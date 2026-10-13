Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in bonuses for the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League Games

Atletico Madrid have won four straight. Manchester United haven’t won in four league games. Something has to give at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano today. Atletico’s streak came in La Liga after a 2-1 Matchday 1 defeat at Anfield, while United beat Sabah 4-0 in Europe but are feeling the pressure after 10-man Tottenham snatched a stoppage-time draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

History favors the hosts, unbeaten in four competitive meetings with United. Trade the 3:00 PM EDT kickoff with $55 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/13/2026

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL55 Bonus

Register for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Use promo code GOAL55 when signing up and complete identity verification. Deposit funds and place a $25 trade on any market. Your bonus of $55 will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's Soccer Game

Atletico arrive in form with a fully fit squad, while United will have to reshuffle their back line with Luke Shaw potentially unavailable. Here’s our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Oct 13, 3:00 PM EDT

Kalshi makes Atletico the favorite at 51¢ to win in regulation, with United at 26¢ and a draw at 25¢. The hosts’ recent scoring explains the lean, as Atletico have netted 11 goals across four matches compared with just four for United. Still, a convincing home win is far from a given, with Atletico winning by two or more goals priced at only 28¢. The Over 3.5 total goals costs 40¢, which may be worth a look given that United put four past Sabah, but Simeone’s sides rarely leave the door open for a shootout.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - Best Champions League Props and Combos

The value pick is both teams to score, which is trading at 63¢. Manchester United have conceded in every EPL game so far and scored in four of their last six. Atletico are on a 4-game winning streak in La Liga. Julián Alvarez is still searching for his first goal of the season, and this would be the perfect stage for him to break through. For a long-shot combo, pair both teams to score at (63¢) with Atletico over 1.5 goals (57¢) and lock in a trade near 44¢.

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Contracts on Kalshi are priced in cents and reflect the market’s take on the likelihood of an event occurring. Traders can take multiple Yes or No contracts on each outcome, and each winning contract pays out $1.

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