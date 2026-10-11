Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in bonuses for the 49ers vs Seahawks, NFL Games

San Francisco has spent the first month of the season looking like the NFL’s best team, and Sunday brings the perfect measuring stick.

The 4-0 49ers head to Lumen Field to face the 3-1 Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions and the same team that routed them 41-6 there in last season’s divisional round. Will the 49ers prove they’ve closed the gap, or will the champs remind everyone who runs the NFC West? Trade the 4:25 PM EDT kickoff with $55 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/11/2026

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL55 Bonus

Open a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL55 at registration and complete identity verification. Add funds and trade on any market. Get $55 in bonuses applied to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

San Francisco is unbeaten, but it hasn’t faced a defense like Seattle’s yet this season. Here’s our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

49ers vs Seahawks, Oct 11, 4:25 PM EDT

The market backs the home team, pricing a Seattle win at 62¢ and a 49ers victory at 39¢. Home field and January’s lopsided playoff result go a long way toward explaining that lean, as Mike Macdonald’s defense held Purdy to 140 passing yards and McCaffrey to 74 scrimmage yards in that meeting.

The spread tells a closer story. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points sits at just 47¢, so taking San Francisco to stay within that margin costs 54¢. That’s a fair price for a team that leads the NFL in yards per play and has the league’s top red-zone passer rating.

49ers vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the strongest receiving prop on the board at 87¢ for 50+ yards, while George Kittle leads the San Francisco side at 84¢ for 25+. Pairing the two comes in around 73¢. McCaffrey is another safe option at 85¢ for 15+ receiving yards and 80¢ for 30+ rushing yards, and Seattle’s Emanuel Wilson is priced at 87¢ for 30+ on the ground.

The quarterbacks are nearly mirror images, with Darnold at 54¢ and Purdy at 52¢ to reach 225+ passing yards. For a cheap long shot, combine both lines for a trade near 28¢, betting on both offenses finding their rhythm through the air.

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Beyond sports, Kalshi lets you trade on politics, entertainment, economic reports, and a wide range of other real-world events.

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Yes - 2.1¢

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Each Kalshi contract is priced in cents to reflect the probability the market assigns to an outcome. Traders can purchase as multiple Yes or No contracts as they like, and every winning contract pays out $1.

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