Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get $2000 in bonuses for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns, NFL TNF

First place in the AFC North is on the line tonight. Both the Steelers and Browns bring 2-1 records into Huntington Bank Field at 8:15 PM EDT with Mike McCarthy and Todd Monken clashing as division rivals for the first time.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns’ passing game hold a significant advantage against a depleted Pittsburgh secondary that has Brandin Echols and Jalen Ramsey as questionable. Will Cleveland capitalize on their aerial attack at home and deliver the upset? Back the action with up to $2,000 in bonuses secured simply by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

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Ride into Thursday night with the Kalshi promo code for tonight's Steelers-Browns clash

New to prediction markets? Our guide to the best prediction market apps in the U.S. breaks down the top options

Be sure to check our Kalshi vs Polymarket comparison

How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOAL2000 during registration and complete identity verification. Deposit funds and trade any market. Your bonus of up to $2,000 will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Steelers enter Thursday Night Football against a Cleveland side on a two-game winning streak. Here’s our expert with the key prediction-market opportunities for the matchup.

Steelers vs Browns, Oct 1, 8:15 PM EDT

Kalshi has Pittsburgh favored on the road at Cleveland tonight at 58¢ to win outright, with Pittsburgh -2.5 at 53¢. The Steelers' win in Cincinnati and their short-yardage run game explain the lean, but it won't be an easy victory if the Browns' defense keeps playing the way it did against Tampa Bay and Carolina. Cleveland to cover the spread sits at 48¢, which is a far cry from a gamble.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Kalshi's player board favors the Steelers' pass catchers, but it won't all be smooth sailing for Pittsburgh, and the market knows it. Aaron Rodgers' 225+ passing yards looks shaky at 43¢, while DK Metcalf leads the board at 83¢ for 15+ receiving yards.

Deshaun Watson's 175+ passing yards at 59¢ is the only passing prop favored to hit. For a safer combo @57¢, pair Freiermuth 15+ receiving (75¢) with Warren 15+ receiving (73¢), banking on short passes moving the chains. For a cheaper long shot, pair Quinshon Judkins anytime TD (41¢) with Watson 175+ passing (59¢) and lock in a 26¢ trade.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers more than sports markets, with contracts tied to politics, entertainment, economic data, and various real-world events.

2028 Democratic presidential nominee?

Jon Ossof - 17¢

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7,600 to 7.799.99 - 16¢

7,800 to 7,999.99 - 21¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents based on the market’s implied probability. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with each winning contract paying out $1.

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