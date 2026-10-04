Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get $2000 in bonuses for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Games

The AFC West race gets its first divisional test on Sunday when Kansas City (3-0) visits Allegiant Stadium at 4:25 PM EDT.

The Chiefs are coming off a convincing 24-10 win over Miami, while the Raiders have covered in all three games and just welcomed back Brock Bowers. Can Las Vegas lean on its pass rush and its star tight end to knock off its division rival at home? Back the action with up to $2,000 in bonuses secured simply by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

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Get set for Sunday with the Kalshi promo code for the Chiefs-Raiders showdown

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOAL2000 during registration and complete identity verification. Deposit funds and trade any market. Your bonus of up to $2,000 will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Kansas City's biggest question mark is at left tackle, where rookie Kahlil Benson is likely to start again with Josh Simmons nursing a back injury. Here's our expert with the key prediction-market opportunities for the matchup.

Chiefs vs Raiders, Oct 4, 4:25 PM EDT

Kalshi has Kansas City favored on the road in Las Vegas at 66¢ to win outright, while the Raiders sit at 35¢. Kenneth Walker's dominance on the ground and a 24-10 handling of Miami explain the lean, but this won't be a walk in the park if Maxx Crosby wins his matchup with the rookie left tackle.

Fading the Chiefs on the 4.5 spread costs 52¢, which is a far cry from a gamble for a Raiders team that's covered in all three games this season. The market sees a close, competitive game overall, with the Over on 47.5 total points at 50¢, the Chiefs over 26.5 team points at 52¢, and the Raiders over 21.5 at 50¢.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Patrick Mahomes leads the board at 92¢ for 150+ passing yards, with Kirk Cousins close behind at 87¢ for the same mark. Pairing both props is priced at 80¢.

Brock Bowers to score a touchdown at 34¢ is the value touchdown prop. He caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a score on 13 targets in his return against the Saints, and if Kansas City forces Cousins to work underneath, he should be the focal point again. For a cheaper long shot combo, pair Bowers anytime TD (34¢) with Mahomes 150+ passing yards (92¢) and lock in a trade around 31¢.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers more than sports markets, with contracts tied to politics, entertainment, economic data, and various real-world events.

Ohio Senate Winner?

Sherrod Brown - 60¢

John Husted- 41¢

Oscar nominees: Best Picture?

Obsession - 44¢

Fjord - 48¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents based on the market’s implied probability. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with each winning contract paying out $1.

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