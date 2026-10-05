Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get up to $2000 in Bonuses for the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, NFL MNF

Week 4 wraps up under the Superdome lights tonight, where the winner of Falcons-Saints walks away with a joint early lead in a wide-open NFC South.

Atlanta found its spark with Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback in a 35-14 rout of Green Bay, while New Orleans let a late lead slip away against Las Vegas after coughing up the ball four times in the fourth quarter. Will the Saints clean up their mistakes in front of a rowdy home crowd, or will Bijan Robinson and the Falcons spoil the party? Get in on the 8:15 PM EDT kickoff with up to $2,000 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

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Create a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL2000 when signing up and finish the identity verification process. Fund your account and place a trade on any market. Up to $2,000 in bonuses will be added to your account automatically.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

New Orleans is shorthanded on offense, with left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and running back Travis Etienne Jr. both sidelined. Here's our expert with the key prediction-market opportunities for the matchup.

Falcons vs Saints, Oct 4, 8:15 PM EDT

Kalshi has New Orleans as a slight home favorite at 54¢ to win outright, while the Falcons sit at 47¢. Home-field advantage in a raucous Superdome explains the lean, but the Saints will need to protect the ball far better than they did in last week's four-turnover collapse against Las Vegas.

Fading the Saints on the 1.5-point spread costs 51¢, a reasonable price for a Falcons team that has won the last three meetings in this rivalry and just put up 35 points in Green Bay. The market expects a rich game, with the Over on 47.5 total points at 52¢.

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Drake London leads the board at 84¢ for 40+ receiving yards, with Chris Olave right behind at 83¢ for 50+. Pairing the two top receivers comes in around 70¢. On the quarterback side, Tyler Shough is at 55¢ for 250+ passing yards, while Michael Penix Jr. is a coin flip at 50¢ for 225+.

Alvin Kamara to score a touchdown at 41¢ is the value touchdown prop. With Etienne out, Kamara should see a heavier share of the backfield work, both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield, where he's priced at 54¢ for 15+ receiving yards.

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Kalshi offers more than sports markets, with contracts tied to politics, entertainment, economic data, and various real-world events.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents based on the market’s implied probability. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with each winning contract paying out $1.

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