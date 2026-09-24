Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get up to $2000 in bonuses for the Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers, NFL TNF

Michael Penix Jr. makes his first start of 2026 tonight at Lambeau Field after tearing his ACL last November, and the market expects him to turn the fortunes of an Atlanta side that was humiliated 34-3 at home in Week 2.

Green Bay is off to a chaotic start with 26 penalties in two games, an offensive line crisis, and needed overtime to beat the Jets 20-17. Both teams are desperate, and you can score up to $2000 in bonuses for tonight’s 8:15 PM EDT clash with the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/24/2026

Get more out of Thursday Night Football with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL2000 during registration and complete the identity verification process. Make a deposit and place at least $25 in eligible trades across Kalshi prediction markets. After qualifying, the bonus of up to $2000 will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Green Bay hosts Atlanta under the lights at Lambeau Field, with the Packers’ offense missing Jayden Reed, Aaron Banks, and Zach Bako-Bewele. Hear from our expert on what to watch for tonight.

Falcons vs Packers, Sep 24, 8:15 PM EDT

Green Bay remains the favorite on Kalshi, priced at 70¢ to beat Atlanta, but dig one line deeper into the board, and the confidence starts to wobble. The Packers sit even on the 4.5 spread at 50¢, a signal that traders expect this one to be closer than the moneyline suggests.

Atlanta's scoring line is the most honest number on the board: 17.5 points @ 55¢, a fair reflection of a Falcons offense that hasn't reached the red zone in two games and is now handing the ball to Michael Penix Jr. for his first start of the season.

Falcons vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Drake London leads Atlanta's skill-position group at 31¢ for 1+ touchdown, reflecting his status as Michael Penix Jr.'s most dangerous receiving weapon. For Green Bay, Christian Watson sits at 37¢ and remains the most likely Packer to find the end zone.

Pairing Watson 1+ TD with Drake London 1+ TD creates a 15¢ combo built around each team's top scoring threat. If you're looking for a cheaper angle, Tucker Kraft 1+ TD (30¢) and Kyle Pitts 1+ TD (19¢) combo @ 9¢, and offers exposure to two athletic tight ends who could be featured heavily near the goal line, especially if defenses focus on stopping the primary wide receivers.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi also offers markets on politics, entertainment, economic data, and many other real-world events beyond sports.

Los Angeles Mayor winner?

Nithya Raman - 58¢

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Fed decision in October?

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and winning contracts settle for $1 each.

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