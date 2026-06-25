Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for World Cup Trading, Türkiye vs USMNT

The USMNT enters this Group D finale after dominant wins, while Türkiye has shown only losses so far and is eliminated from the World Cup. The Yanks already locked up first place and are out to complete a perfect group stage sweep tonight. Get a $15 bonus when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL and trade on the ensuing action after the 10:00 PM EDT kick-off.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/25/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit Kalshi online or download the mobile app to get started. Register for an account using the promo code GOAL to qualify for the promotion, and complete the required verification process. After funding your account with at least $10, place your first eligible trade. Once you've met the offer requirements, Kalshi will automatically credit the $15 bonus to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.





Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT has already secured its place atop Group D after two victories, while eliminated Türkiye enters the final group-stage match still searching for its first win of the tournament. Explore our expert analysis and top picks.

Türkiye vs USMNT, June 25, 10:00 PM EDT

Kalshi prediction markets favor the USMNT, with the Yanks trading around 55¢ to win. Türkiye sits near 26¢, while the draw is priced around 23¢. These prices reflect the U.S. squad's strong form throughout the tournament, but potential squad rotation could create opportunities for the Turkish side.

Player-performance markets are worth monitoring closely. The USMNT has received goals from multiple contributors during the group stage, making anytime goalscorer and shots-on-target markets particularly appealing. Türkiye, meanwhile, will look to attacking talents such as Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız to finally spark an offense that has struggled to find the back of the net.

Total-goals markets present an interesting dilemma. A relaxed, open contest could lead to scoring chances at both ends, while heavy U.S. rotation may reduce the game's tempo. Take the over 2.5 goals at 56¢ as the Türkiye defense has proven porous while the Americans have been scoring at will. One team is preparing for the knockout rounds; the other is searching for a positive ending to its World Cup campaign.



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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi doesn’t stop at sports markets. Also on the lineup for you to trade on are breaking news and political developments, entertainment stories, economic data releases, and more.

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Kalshi contracts trade in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability that a specific outcome will occur. Every market offers both "Yes" and "No" positions, giving traders the flexibility to back or oppose an event. You can purchase as many contracts as you’d like, and each winning contract pays out $1.00.



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