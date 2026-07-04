Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Paraguay vs France, World Cup Games

Paraguay knocked out four-time world champions Germany, and now La Albirroja go up against tournament favorites France at 5:00 PM EDT. Didier Deschamps’ men have shown their class in this tournament, with Mbappé scoring twice against Sweden to book their place in this Independence Day battle. Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to claim a $15 bonus for the drama ahead as both teams fight for a place in the quarterfinal.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/4/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during the registration process and complete the required identity verification. Fund your account with at least $10, then make your first qualifying trade. Once your qualifying trade has settled, Kalshi will automatically credit your account with a $15 bonus.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Paraguay and France meet at the Lincoln Financial Field in this Round of 16 clash. Check out our expert preview, top picks, and best trading opportunities.

Paraguay vs France, July 4, 5:00 PM EDT

France enter as heavy favorites (90¢ to advance) off the back of a final appearance pedigree from 2022, while Paraguay are massive underdogs at 10¢. France lay -1.5 on the spread at 62¢. The Over 2.5 is in play here at 60¢ with the Les Bleus potent attack.

Tournament joint top scorer Kylian Mbappe has been France’s best forward through the group stage, arriving late into the box from midfield rather than living on the shoulder of the last defender, and it shows in his 70¢ anytime price. Ousmane Dembele sits just behind him at 43¢. Paraguay don't have that kind of depth up top, but Julio Enciso at 11¢ and Miguel Almiron at 10¢ lead the attack for this feisty La Albirroja team.

If there's a name that decides this beyond the French two forwards, it's Michael Olise (40¢). He's the entire engine, and his incisive passing and silky dribbling have opened up many a team in this tournament. Olise has lit up the World Cup and is good value to score or assist as he plays behind Mbappe, coordinating everything from midfield.

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Kalshi offers much more than World Cup trading. Beyond sports, you can predict the outcomes of elections, breaking news, entertainment, economic data, financial markets, and countless other real-world events, giving you fresh trading opportunities all year long.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each contract reflecting the market's implied probability of an event occurring. You can enter either Yes or No positions, purchase multiple contracts while the market remains open, and receive $1 for every winning contract once the event has been settled.

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