Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for France vs Morocco, World Cup Games

History writes itself, but this afternoon Morocco has a shot at changing the narrative. The Atlas Lions meet France in a blockbuster 2026 World Cup quarterfinal at 4:00 PM EDT, a rematch of the 2022 semifinal that put an end to Morocco’s historic run in Qatar. Will Les Bleus advance as the lines suggest, or will Achraf Hakimi lead the Atlas Lions to a stunning upset? Back your prediction on this high-stakes clash with a $15 bonus when you sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOAL.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/9/2026

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Create a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. Receive $15 in bonus funds automatically in your Kalshi account after you meet the promotion requirements.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Deschamps' side didn't look like the tournament's best team in their last outing, a single second-half penalty was the difference against Paraguay, and Morocco's structure and defensive discipline are built to make France sweat for another one. Before the action begins, dive into our expert preview for today's game.

France vs Morocco, July 9, 4:00 PM EDT

The market's already pricing in what Morocco lost this week. Ismael Saibari, their leading scorer and the player most likely to punish a mistake, is out with a hamstring injury from the Canada match, a real blow against a France side that's allowed just two goals all tournament.

That absence shows up clearest in the goalscorer prices. Mbappe sits around 55¢ anytime, which looks almost generous next to a run of seven goals in five games and a scoring streak that's carried through every knockout match. Diaz, who’s likely to step into Saibari's spot, trades closer to 14¢.

Give Morocco their due: a 3-0 demolition of Canada proving their run to the semifinal in the last mundial was no fluke. But France's response to adversity, a tight, single-goal squeeze past a physical Paraguay side that played on the edge, showed a team that finds a way even when it isn't at its best. Expect that same depth to show up early here, not late. France prices near 77¢ to reach the semifinal; Morocco sits around 23¢.

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