Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for World Cup Trading, South Africa vs Canada

South Africa and Canada meet in the Round of 32 on June 28 at 3:00 PM EDT, with a place in the World Cup's last 16 on the line. Both teams defied the doubters to reach the knockout stage, but only one will take another step toward the title. Activate the Kalshi promo code GOAL during registration and earn a $15 bonus when you back the action in this heated clash.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/28/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 and make your first qualifying trade. After you meet the promotion requirements, the $15 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The knockout stage begins with South Africa facing Canada. Our expert is here with key storylines in this clash that could be decided by a single moment of quality.

South Africa vs Canada, June 28, 3:00 PM EDT

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage begins with a fascinating Round of 32 showdown as South Africa and Canada meet for the first time in a World Cup. Bafana Bafana reached the knockout rounds for the first time in their history after recovering from an opening loss to Mexico with a draw against Czechia and a decisive 1-0 victory over South Korea, courtesy of Thapelo Maseko.

Canada, one of the tournament's co-hosts, finished second in Group B after drawing with Bosnia and Herzegovina, thrashing Qatar 6-0, and narrowly losing 2-1 to Switzerland. They enter as the favorite, led by the prolific Jonathan David, who starred with a hat trick against Qatar, while Tajon Buchanan and captain Stephen Eustaquio provide pace and control in midfield.

Expect Canada (73¢) to dominate possession, but South Africa (28¢) has already shown it can defend with discipline and capitalize on counterattacks. Bafana Bafana will once again lean on goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, midfield anchor Teboho Mokoena, and the in-form Maseko to spring an upset. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, this promises to be a tense, hard-fought contest in Los Angeles.

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