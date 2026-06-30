Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for World Cup Trading, Mexico vs Ecuador

Come 9:00 PM EDT tonight, all eyes are on the Estadio Azteca as co-hosts Mexico take on a dangerous Ecuador that snuck into this round by beating Germany 2-1. El Tri enters hot after an impressive group-stage campaign, while Ecuador will be looking to build on its strong finish and pull off another upset. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL, and score a $15 bonus ahead of this battle of the Americas.

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Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. During registration, enter the promo code GOAL and complete the required identity verification. Fund your account with at least $10and place your first qualifying trade. Once settled, your $15 bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Tonight’s Round of 32 features a perfect, unbeaten Mexico against an Ecuador lineup that’s proven capable of stunning strong opponents. Before placing your trades, check out our expert preview for the latest odds, best player props, predictions, and top World Cup trading opportunities.

Mexico vs Ecuador, June 30, 9:00 PM EDT

Mexico are expected to advance (64¢) as hosts and favorites while Ecuador are underdogs at 37¢. The spread is set at -1.5 in favor of Mexico (20¢), and the over at 1.5 is priced at 60¢.

Raúl Jiménez (29¢) and Julián Quiñones (26¢) anytime goal scorer has value, with the pair leading the line for Mexico against an Ecuador defense that has shown resilience throughout the tournament. Ecuador will rely on the pace of Gonzalo Plata (12¢), the experience of Enner Valencia (16¢), and the midfield influence of Moisés Caicedo to create chances on the counter and disrupt Mexico's rhythm.

Kalshi prediction markets favor El Tri to advance, reflecting the team's strong defensive record and consistent performances throughout the tournament. However, Ecuador has already proven it can upset higher-rated opponents, making this an intriguing knockout matchup. Expect a tactical contest with limited scoring opportunities, where a single goal or moment of individual brilliance could be enough to decide who reaches the Round of 16.

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Kalshi offers far more than just World Cup prediction markets. Users can also trade on the outcomes of political events, breaking news, entertainment, economic reports, financial markets, and a wide variety of real-world topics.

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Kalshi markets trade in cents, with each contract price reflecting the market's estimated probability of an event occurring. Traders can choose either the Yes or No side of a market, purchase multiple contracts while trading remains open, and receive $1 per winning contract once the event is resolved.

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