Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for USMNT vs Bosnia, World Cup Games

The bright lights of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara set the stage as the USMNT take on a Bosnia and Herzegovina side making their first ever World Cup knockout appearance at 8:00 PM EDT. With more than 70,000 fans expected to create a deafening atmosphere, one team will move on while the other's tournament ends. Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to unlock a $15 bonus ahead of this must-watch clash.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/1/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account and make your first qualifying trade. After your qualifying trade settles, your $15 bonus will be automatically added to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT enters the knockout match looking to capitalize on home support, while Bosnia and Herzegovina aim to spring an upset with a disciplined, counterattacking approach. Before making your predictions, check out our expert preview.

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 1, 8:00 PM ET

The Yanks have looked dangerous going forward throughout the tournament, making them a popular pick to advance (84¢), while Bosnia will need a clinical performance in front of goal to keep its World Cup hopes alive and advance (17¢). The spread favors the Americans -1.5(47¢) and the total Over 2.5 is at 55¢

For player markets, Folarin Balogun (43¢) and Christian Pulisic (40¢) stand out as the leading anytime goalscorer candidates after playing key roles in the U.S. attack. Bosnia and Herzegovina will look to Ermedin Demirovic (13¢) for goals, with Amar Memic (8¢) and Kerim Alajbegovic (11¢) expected to provide attacking support and creativity in transition.

The Both Teams to Score market is worth considering if Bosnia can capitalize on counterattacks, though the United States' defensive organization could make a clean sheet a realistic outcome. Expect the Americans to dictate the tempo, but knockout soccer often comes down to a single decisive moment, making this an intriguing matchup from start to finish.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn't limited to World Cup prediction markets. In addition to sports, users can trade on the outcomes of elections, breaking news, entertainment, economic releases, financial trends, and a broad range of real-world events.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability of an event occurring. Traders can buy either Yes or No contracts, purchase multiple positions while the market is open, and earn $1 per winning contract after the event is settled.

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