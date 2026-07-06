Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for USMNT vs Belgium, World Cup Games

At 8:00 PM EDT tonight, the USMNT faces one of its toughest tests yet as Belgium stands between them and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. In a stunning twist, Stars and Stripes’ top scorer Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play despite picking up a red card in their last game against Bosnia. Will he make the difference tonight? Back your predictions with a $15 bonus when you sign up using the Kalshi Promo Code GOAL.

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Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification process. Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. Once you've satisfied the promotion requirements, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically credited to your Kalshi account.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT hasn’t reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002, and tonight at Lumen Field in Seattle, they’ve got a shot to change that narrative. Our expert is here with insights to inform predictions for this must-watch clash.

USMNT vs Belgium, July 6, 8:00 PM EDT

Totals traders are leaning into goals: the Over 2.5 sits at 58¢, and with Balogun's red card overturned by FIFA and Pulisic having pushed through 87 minutes on a bad calf against Bosnia, Pochettino's attack looks fuller than it did a few days ago.

Lukaku is priced around 35¢ to score anytime, cheap for a striker of his pedigree, which tells you the market expects Belgium's defense-first shape to limit his service more than his finishing. The USMNT's scoring threat is more collective: Pulisic, Balogun, and Weston McKennie all get forward, with Balogun leading the way for the Yanks.

Belgium (49¢ to advance) have also shown they don't fold: they trailed Senegal for most of the game before scoring twice late to force extra time and win. If the USMNT (52¢ to advance) wants a different result this time, scoring first and denying Belgium that late-match calm is the path.

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