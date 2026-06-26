Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Uruguay vs Spain World Cup Trading

Spain heads into its final Group H match full of confidence and with zero goals conceded, while Uruguay must keep its knockout hopes alive. With La Roja looking to secure first place and Uruguay needing a strong result, tonight's game promises drama right from the 8:00 PM EDT opening whistle. Get a $15 bonus when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL and trade on this clash of former champions.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/26/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up on the Kalshi website or download the mobile app. Create your account using the promo code GOAL and complete identity verification. Deposit at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. After you satisfy the promotion requirements, your $15 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Spain enters the match unbeaten with 4 points, while Uruguay has drawn both of its matches and now needs a strong result to keep its World Cup hopes alive. Check out our expert preview, predictions, and best trading angles before kickoff.

Uruguay vs Spain, June 26, 8:00 PM EDT

Spain enters the final Group H match looking to put a lock on the top spot, while Uruguay faces a must-win scenario. Luis de la Fuente's side has controlled possession throughout the tournament and will once again rely on the creativity of Pedri, the pace of Lamine Yamal, and the finishing ability of Oyarzabal.

Uruguay has shown flashes of quality but has struggled to convert chances into victories. Darwin Núñez remains the focal point in attack, while Federico Valverde will be expected to dictate play from midfield. If La Celeste is to pull off the upset, it will likely need a disciplined defensive performance along with clinical finishing in transition.

The Kalshi markets favor Spain to claim all three points at 66¢, reflecting its superior form and depth. Spain's team total over 1.5 goals (57¢) and Yamal to score anytime at 36¢ are popular player angles, while Uruguay (12¢) offers value as an underdog if it can capitalize on counterattacking opportunities. The tie is valued at 23¢. With knockout seeding and tournament survival on the line, expect a competitive, high-intensity battle under the lights.

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