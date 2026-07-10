Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Spain vs Belgium, World Cup Prediction Markets

Empires aren't built in the group stage. They're forged in knockout football. Spain and Belgium arrive SoFi Stadium at 3:00 PM EDT with a place in the final four on the line, but only one can take the next step. Will Spain's possession masterclass prevail, or will Belgium's firepower rewrite the script? Make your call and unlock $15 in bonuses with the Kalshi promo code GOAL before the opening whistle.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/10/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the identity verification process. Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first eligible trade. Once you've met the qualifying requirements, $15 in bonus funds will be credited to your Kalshi account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

This afternoon, the tournament’s most in-form attack goes against its stingiest defense. Before kickoff, check out our expert preview, top picks, and best trading opportunities for today's quarterfinal.

Spain vs Belgium, July 10, 3:00 PM EDT

The market leans toward Spain, and it's easy to see why. La Roja are yet to concede at this tournament and consistently shown patient possession. Belgium, however, have looked increasingly dangerous going forward, putting four past the United States to remind everyone they have the firepower to trouble any defense.

That contrast is reflected in the player markets. Spain's attacking stars command shorter anytime goalscorer prices thanks to a side that's created chances with remarkable consistency, Oyarzabal (41¢) and Yamal (34¢), while Belgium's leading forwards Lukaku (23¢) and De Ketelaere (17¢) trade at longer odds despite their clinical display in the Round of 16. One moment of quality could be all it takes in a match where chances may be at a premium.

Belgium deserve plenty of respect after knocking out the United States, but Spain have looked like the tournament’s most complete side. Their ability to dictate the tempo, control possession, and wear opponents down has made them one of the tournament favorites.

Unless Belgium can turn this into a more open, transitional contest, Spain's composure should prove decisive. The market reflects that edge, pricing Spain around 73¢ to reach the semifinals, while Belgium sits near 27¢.

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