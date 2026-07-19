Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final Markets

Two soccer empires. Spain, four-time European champions and 2010 World Cup winners, and defending champions Argentina, who have won four World Cups and produced Maradona and Messi, now stand 90 minutes from another place in the sport's pantheon. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL before the 3:00 PM EDT kickoff to claim $15 in bonuses and trade on the 2026 World Cup Final.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/18/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during sign-up and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account, then place your first qualifying trade. After meeting all promotional requirements, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically credited to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Spain (59¢), the tournament's steadiest side by a mile, conceded just once all summer and cruised past France 2-0 in the semifinal without much sweat. Argentina (42¢) have made a habit of the dramatic, two extra-time wins, a comeback from two down against Egypt, and a stoppage-time winner over England to punch their ticket. Check out our expert insight into today's final.

Spain vs Argentina, July 19, 3:00 PM EDT

Sunday's the whole tournament boiled down to one guy chasing immortality. Messi's tied with Mbappé at eight goals, and now that Mbappé's third-place game is in the books, the Golden Boot is his alone to lose. Kalshi has Messi around 36¢ to score, which honestly might be a bargain once you factor in what this game means to him personally.

Oyarzabal doesn't get talked about enough. He's on penalties for Spain, he buried the winner in the Euro 2024 final, and somehow he's sitting at 32¢, a price that has nothing to do with how he actually plays under pressure.

If I'm putting money down, it's Lautaro Martinez. He headed in the goal that got Argentina here, Messi's been setting him up all tournament, and he's the kind of finisher who gets lost in the noise because everyone's too busy watching the two superstars around him. 19¢ feels like great value for that.

One more name worth knowing: Yamal. Nineteen years old, never shared a pitch with Messi before today, and Spain's whole attack runs through him. He's around 27¢, and on a night this big, that's exactly the price where something magical tends to happen.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi extends far beyond the playing field. You can also trade on outcomes involving politics, entertainment, financial markets, economic reports, and many other real-world events.

Will the SAVE Act become law?

Yes - 8.1¢

No - 91.2¢

Fed rate cut before 2027?

Yes - 22.7¢

No - 77.4¢

Kalshi prices its contracts in cents, with each price reflecting the market's implied probability of an event occurring. Users can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and every winning contract settles at $1.00 when the market is resolved.

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