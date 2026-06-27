Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Panama vs England, World Cup Predictions Markets

The final round of Group L action features England taking on Panama at 5:00 PM EDT. England is aiming to lock up first place in the group, while Panama will be looking to end its tournament on a positive note. Trade on the match and receive a $15 bonus when you sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOAL.

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Visit the Kalshi website or download the mobile app to open a new account. During registration, enter the promo code GOAL and complete the required identity verification. Fund your account with at least $10, then place your first eligible trade. Once you've met all qualifying conditions, Kalshi will automatically credit your account with the $15 bonus.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

England heads into its final Group L match against Panama looking to secure top spot after an unbeaten start to the tournament. Panama, meanwhile, has been eliminated but will be determined to finish its World Cup campaign with a strong performance. Check out our expert preview, predictions, and top trading opportunities before kickoff.

Panama vs England, June 27, 5:00 PM EDT

England enters its final Group L match with first place still within reach after opening the tournament with a win over Croatia and a draw against Ghana. Thomas Tuchel's side has looked solid defensively but will be eager to rediscover its attacking rhythm before the knockout rounds.

Harry Kane remains England's biggest goal threat, while Jude Bellingham continues to dictate play from midfield. Wingers Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon provide pace and creativity in the final third.

Panama, meanwhile, has already been eliminated following defeats to Croatia and Ghana but will be determined to finish its World Cup campaign on a positive note. Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla will once again be central to Panama's hopes, while striker José Fajardo will look to capitalize on any opportunities that come on the counterattack.

Kalshi prediction markets heavily favor England, with the Three Lions trading around 85¢ to win. Panama sits at approximately 6¢, while the draw is priced near 11¢. With England chasing top spot and Panama playing for pride, expect the Europeans to control possession, though Panama's discipline could keep the match competitive early on.



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