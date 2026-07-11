Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Norway vs England, World Cup Prediction Markets

One dream will survive, the other will end. Norway and England meet in a high-stakes World Cup quarterfinal today at 5:00 PM EDT. Can Norway continue its remarkable run after stunning Brazil, or will England's tournament pedigree prove too much? Back your prediction before kickoff with the Kalshi promo code GOAL and unlock $15 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/11/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Apply the promo code GOAL during sign-up and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account and place your first qualifying trade. After meeting the promotion requirements, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically added to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Norway have become the tournament's surprise package, toppling Brazil with a fearless display to book a place in the quarterfinals. England, meanwhile, survived a stern test against Mexico, relying on their experience and attacking quality to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Before kickoff, dive into our expert preview, top picks, and the best trading opportunities for this blockbuster quarterfinal.

Norway vs England, July 11, 5:00 PM EDT

Kalshi gives England the edge, pricing them around 65¢ to advance, with Norway sitting near 36¢. That gap reflects England's greater depth across midfield and defense rather than any real gulf in quality, especially with two of the tournament's leading scorers sharing a pitch.

The goalscorer markets tell an interesting story of their own. Kane (50¢) is priced marginally ahead of Haaland (47¢) to find the net, even though Haaland sits at 7 goals and Kane sits at 6 goals for the tournament. That split makes sense given the shape of the game: England are expected to control more of the ball and generate more looks, while Haaland will likely see fewer clean chances against a back line built around teammates who face him weekly in the Premier League. Bellingham, who has scored twice in his last outing, trades longer at 28¢, and Nusa (14¢) rounds out the board as the value price on the Norway side.

This shapes up as the most competitive quarterfinal of the round, decided by one question: can England's midfield control win out over Norway's ability to spring Haaland?

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Sports are just one part of Kalshi's offering. Users can also trade prediction markets tied to politics, entertainment, financial markets, economic indicators, breaking news, and other real-world events.

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Each Kalshi market is quoted in cents, representing the market's implied odds for a particular outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with every successful contract redeemable for $1.00 once the event is finalized.

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