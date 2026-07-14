Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for France vs Spain, World Cup Semifinals

Three World Cup titles between them and only one path to the final. Come 3:00 PM EDT today, France and Spain meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a clash that doubles as a rematch of their Euro 2024 semifinal. Sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOAL and claim a $15 bonus before kickoff.
Kalshi Promo Code
Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/14/2026
- Put the Kalshi promo code to work on the World Cup semifinal showdown
- Learn more about the best World Cup Betting promos this summer with our expert guide
- Check out the top World Cup betting sites or our expert guide on how to bet on the World Cup
How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code
- Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app.
- Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and finish the required identity verification process.
- Add a minimum of $10 to your account and make your first trade.
- Once all promotion requirements are satisfied, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically credited to your Kalshi account.
Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.
The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.
Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games
Spain have been watertight defensively, conceding for the first time against Belgium just four days ago, while France have the tournament’s most clinical side, scoring in every match. Before kickoff, dive into our expert preview, top picks, and the best trading opportunities in today’s semifinal.
France vs Spain, July 14, 3:00 PM EDT
Mbappé is priced at 46¢ to score, easily the top number on the board, and it's hard to argue with him sitting there. Eight goals, the Golden Boot lead, and a defense in front of him that has been broken down once in six games. Yamal, meanwhile, sits way down at 26¢, which almost feels harsh given how much attention he's drawn all tournament, but the numbers don't lie: just one goal so far, even with the chances he's created.
If you want the sneaky one, keep an eye on Oyarzabal at 29¢. He's leapfrogged the more traditional Spanish strikers in the lineup, and if France's defense ever has a bad night, he's the guy positioned to make them pay.
So really it comes down to this: does France's speed in transition break Spain (41¢) down before Spain's patience and control break France (60¢) down first? Feels like the kind of game that gets decided by one moment, and both sides have the player capable of producing it.
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More Kalshi Prediction Markets
Sports is just one category available on Kalshi. You can also explore markets covering politics, entertainment, finance, economic trends, major news events, and other real-world outcomes.
Will Reza Pahlavi visit Iran this year?
- Yes - 8.7¢
- No - 91.5¢
Will BTC hit $50,000 before $100,000?
- Yes - 54¢
- No - 47¢
Each Kalshi market is priced in cents, reflecting the current probability traders assign to a specific outcome. Users can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and each contract that correctly predicts the final result can be redeemed for $1.00.
Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's
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