Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for France vs Spain, World Cup Semifinals

Three World Cup titles between them and only one path to the final. Come 3:00 PM EDT today, France and Spain meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a clash that doubles as a rematch of their Euro 2024 semifinal. Sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOAL and claim a $15 bonus before kickoff.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/14/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and finish the required identity verification process. Add a minimum of $10 to your account and make your first trade. Once all promotion requirements are satisfied, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically credited to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Spain have been watertight defensively, conceding for the first time against Belgium just four days ago, while France have the tournament’s most clinical side, scoring in every match. Before kickoff, dive into our expert preview, top picks, and the best trading opportunities in today’s semifinal.

France vs Spain, July 14, 3:00 PM EDT

Mbappé is priced at 46¢ to score, easily the top number on the board, and it's hard to argue with him sitting there. Eight goals, the Golden Boot lead, and a defense in front of him that has been broken down once in six games. Yamal, meanwhile, sits way down at 26¢, which almost feels harsh given how much attention he's drawn all tournament, but the numbers don't lie: just one goal so far, even with the chances he's created.

If you want the sneaky one, keep an eye on Oyarzabal at 29¢. He's leapfrogged the more traditional Spanish strikers in the lineup, and if France's defense ever has a bad night, he's the guy positioned to make them pay.

So really it comes down to this: does France's speed in transition break Spain (41¢) down before Spain's patience and control break France (60¢) down first? Feels like the kind of game that gets decided by one moment, and both sides have the player capable of producing it.

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Sports is just one category available on Kalshi. You can also explore markets covering politics, entertainment, finance, economic trends, major news events, and other real-world outcomes.

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Each Kalshi market is priced in cents, reflecting the current probability traders assign to a specific outcome. Users can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and each contract that correctly predicts the final result can be redeemed for $1.00.

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