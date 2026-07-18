Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for France vs England, World Cup Games

France and England fell one step short of the World Cup final, but there's still plenty at stake as the two European heavyweights meet in Saturday's third-place playoff. With stars on both sides eager to end their tournament on a high, expect an entertaining clash packed with attacking quality and pride. Use the promo code GOAL before the 5:00 PM EDT kickoff to unlock $15 in bonuses and trade on the match.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/18/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account using either the website or the mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification process. Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10, then place your first qualifying trade. Once all eligibility requirements have been met, $15 in bonus funds will be credited to your Kalshi account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

France (64¢) breezed through the group stage and early knockouts without much drama, six straight wins, before running into a Spain side that shut them out completely in the semifinal. England (38¢) have taken the scenic route the whole way, needing extra time to get past Norway and then losing a stoppage-time heartbreaker to Argentina. Check out our expert insight into today's third-place match.

France vs England, July 18, 5:00 PM EDT

Third-place games are basically the sport shrugging, but Mbappé and Kane are still playing like it matters. And for Kylian Mbappé (55¢ anytime), it kind of does. He's tied with Messi at eight goals, and Messi's got a tough Spain test Sunday, so this might be his last real shot at the Golden Boot.

Kane's the steadier pick at 41¢. Six goals, still just two off the lead, and he's been England's release valve all tournament.

But here's my actual play: Bellingham has the same six goals as Kane, and he's sitting almost fifteen cents cheaper at 26¢. Four goals in his last three games, driving England's best moments, now facing a rotated, depleted France midfield. That gap shouldn't exist.

And quietly, watch Dembélé. Five goals, Mbappé's most reliable outlet all tournament, priced around 31¢. Nobody's talking about him this week, but he's the type who ends up on the scoresheet while everyone's watching the big two.

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While sports are a major attraction, Kalshi's markets extend far beyond the playing field. Users can also trade on outcomes involving politics, entertainment, financial markets, economic reports, breaking news, and many other real-world events.

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Kalshi prices its contracts in cents, with each price reflecting the market's implied probability of an event occurring. Users can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and every winning contract settles at $1.00 when the market is resolved.

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