Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for England vs Argentina, World Cup Games

England and Argentina have produced unforgettable moments on soccer's grandest stage, with a berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final up for grabs, both nations enter today's 3:00 PM EDT showdown with everything to play for. Trade the action as it unfolds, sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL to score a $15 bonus before kickoff.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/15/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during sign-up and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account and place your first trade. After you've met all the qualifying requirements, $15 in bonus funds will be automatically added to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Argentina (47¢) have needed extra time twice in the knockouts, and came from two goals down to beat Egypt, while England (53¢) have been pushed to the limit in every round but keep finding a way. Check out our expert insight into today’s semifinal.

England vs Argentina, July 15, 3:00 PM EDT

Let's start with the obvious: Harry Kane is priced at 39¢ to score, and if you're surprised by that, you haven't been paying attention to this tournament. The man is two goals behind Mbappe and Messi in the Golden boot race with 6. Now here's the fun part.

Jude Bellingham has scored just as many goals as Kane this summer, twice in back to back knockout games no less, and yet he's sitting down at 26¢. That’s bang for your buck right there with Bellingham.

Want the value play nobody's talking about? Julián Álvarez, 22¢. This is the man who casually curled in a 25 yard extra time screamer against Switzerland like it was a Tuesday training session. He's playing with house money and full confidence, and if England's defense so much as blinks, he's the guy standing there ready to make them pay for it.

"The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Sports are just one part of what Kalshi has to offer. Beyond that, you can trade prediction markets on politics, entertainment, financial markets, economic data releases, breaking news, and a wide range of other real-world events.

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee?

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Sabrina Carpenter - 32¢

Karol G - 20¢

Post Malone - 14¢

Here's a cleaner and more engaging rewrite:

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability of a particular outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and every winning contract pays out $1.00 once the event is settled.

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