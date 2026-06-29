Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Brazil vs Japan, World Cup Predictions Markets

Brazil and Japan meet in a fascinating World Cup Round of 32 clash at 1:00 PM EDT. The Samba Kings are big favorites to advance, but Japan is capable of causing problems through its disciplined style of play. Up for grabs is a $15 bonus for trading on the ensuing drama. Get yours by signing up using the Kalshi promo code GOAL.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/29/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL during registration and complete the identity verification process. Deposit at least $10 and make your first qualifying trade. After you satisfy the promotion's requirements, your $15 bonus will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

This afternoon, Houston’s NRG Stadium hosts Japan taking on five-time champions, Brazil, in a must-watch knockout stage event. Before placing your trades, check out our expert preview for the latest odds, best player props, predictions, and top World Cup trading opportunities.

Brazil vs Japan, June 29, 1:00 PM EDT

This Round of 32 meeting features a fully confident Brazil, that topped Group C with seven points. The Seleção opened with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before defeating Haiti 3-0 and finishing the group stage with another convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland.

Japan also arrives in excellent form after finishing first in Group F, following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, a dominant 4-0 win over Tunisia, and an impressive victory over Sweden to secure top spot.

Brazil's attack is expected to revolve around Vinícius Júnior, and Cunha, while midfield anchor Bruno Guimarães will look to dictate possession. The Samurai Blue counters with the creativity of Daichi Kamada, and the finishing ability of Ayase Ueda, making them a dangerous opponent.

Kalshi prediction markets favor Brazil, with the Seleção trading around 72¢ to advance. Japan sits near 28¢, reflecting expectations of a competitive knockout clash. Brazil's superior attacking depth makes it the favorite, but Japan's disciplined defending and quick transitions could produce one of the most entertaining Round of 32 matches.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn't limited to World Cup trading. The platform also offers markets on politics, breaking news, entertainment, economic data, financial trends, and many other real-world events, giving users a wide range of opportunities to trade on outcomes beyond sports.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability of a particular outcome. Every market features both Yes and No positions, allowing traders to take either side of an event. Multiple contracts can be purchased when the market is open, and once the outcome is settled, each winning contract pays $1.00.

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