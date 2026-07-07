Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Argentina vs Egypt, World Cup Prediction Markets

Defending champions Argentina and Egypt battle for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at 12:00 PM EDT. La Albiceleste needed an own goal to triumph over Cape Verde, while Egypt is already making history by reaching the knockouts for the first time ever before prevailing in a penalty shootout against Australia. Back your predictions with a $15 bonus when you sign up using the Kalshi Promo Code GOAL.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Argentina’s last game dented confidence as Scanloni’s side was exposed on the counter, and Egypt’s pace and width position them to exploit exactly that. Before the action begins, dive into our expert preview, predictions, and the top trading opportunities for today's game.

Argentina vs Egypt, July 7, 12:00 PM EDT

Egypt arrive in Atlanta already down to a patched-up back line. Yasser Ibrahim is ruled out with a muscle injury sustained against Australia, which matters against a team that has scored multiple goals in every match in this tournament so far.

Messi anytime is priced around 61¢, cheap relative to what he's actually doing: seven goals in four matches, chasing more World Cup records with every appearance. Salah sits closer to 17¢, which reads less as doubt about his quality and more as a market betting Egypt won't have the ball often enough to get him involved. His side leaned on packed boxes rather than sustained pressure to get this far, and that approach faces its stiffest test yet.

Egypt earned this round the hard way, needing penalties to get past Australia after a 1-1 draw, and their broader form isn't nothing, one loss in their last eight internationals. But that game took something out of a defense that was already the tournament's shakiest, and Argentina, even while surviving a scare of its own against Cape Verde, has the attacking depth to make a tired back line pay early rather than late. Argentina sits around 85¢ to advance, and Egypt near 16¢.

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