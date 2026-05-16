FanDuel Bonus: Get $150 in Bonuses for Sabres vs Canadiens, NHL Playoffs

Montreal grabbed a 3-2 series lead after a statement 6-3 win in Buffalo on Thursday. Now the action shifts to Centre Bell for a 8:00pm ET puck drop on May 16. New FanDuel users can claim $150 in bonuses from this FanDuel promo code offer.

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The line has Montreal as -156 favorites on the moneyline, with Buffalo at +130. The spread offers the Canadiens -1.5 (+144) and the Sabres +1.5 (-178). The total goals market sits at 6.5 over +106, under -130.

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Today's Sports Betting with FanDuel

This series has been a goaltending nightmare for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got pulled after allowing five goals on 23 shots in Game 5. Alex Lyon came in relief. Now Buffalo heads to Montreal with serious questions in the crease. After looking at the lines for Game 6, here's where I'm landing.

Sabres vs. Canadiens (Montreal leads 3-2) – 5/16 8:00pm ET, Centre Bell

Let's start with the parlay that makes too much sense. Montreal moneyline + Over 5.5 total goals (+165). The Habs are rolling offensively. They had six different goal scorers in Game 5. Buffalo's defense has surrendered 21 goals in just five games after holding Boston to 12 across six. And the over 5.5 has hit in four of five games this series. This parlay ties together the two strong trends.

Cole Caufield anytime goalscorer (+140) is a solid standalone prop. He's been getting chances all series. Buffalo's defensemen have been giving him too much space at the blue line. That's a mistake. If he has space there to get creative, he can make a lot of things happen. He has a three game goal streak, and I’m banking on him to continue it.

Another one I’m pretty confident in is Buffalo’s Josh Doan to hit the over 1.5 shots on goal (-188). The odds agree that it’s a safe pick. He’s averaging 2.8 shots this series, and I’d expect him to continue to let it fly in an elimination game.

The Canadiens are one win away from their first conference semifinal since 2021. I think they get it Saturday. I’m going with the Montreal moneyline + Over 5.5 total goals parlay at +165. I’m also taking Doan over 1.5 shots (-188).

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