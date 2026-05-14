FanDuel Bonus: Get $150 in Bonuses for NHL Playoffs, Golden Knights vs Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday . Now the Ducks return home for a must-win Game 6 on May 14 at 9:30pm ET. New FanDuel users can claim $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 cashes tonight. FanDuel is offering a clean sign-up path here

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The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday . Now the Ducks return home for a must-win Game 6 on May 14 at 9:30pm ET. New FanDuel users can claim $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 cashes tonight. FanDuel is offering a clean sign-up path here. You don’t need to to remember a code, just register and bet.

FanDuel Offer Verified: 5/14/2026

The Golden Knights are marginally favored at -114 favorite on the moneyline, Anaheim at -105 . The spread has Vegas -1.5 (+210) and the Ducks +1.5 (-265). The total is set at 6.5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

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Head to FanDuel via the link above Download the FanDuel app for your state if needed Click "Sign Up" and complete registration No promo code is needed Deposit $5 or more Place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any market If that bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets

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Today's Sports Betting with FanDuel

This Western Conference Second Round series has been a battle, and our NHL expert has been lcoked in. . I've watched every game closelyHe, He is here to offer his and here are my thoughts and some wagers ahead of Thursday's pivotal Game 6.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks (Vegas leads 3-2) – 5/14 9:30pm ET, Honda Center

I'm confident in Vegas on the moneyline (-114) to close this series out. Yes, Anaheim has been tough at home this postseason (4-1 at Honda Center), but that one loss came against Vegas in Game 3, a 4-2 Golden Knights win.

The Ducks need to press hard to force Game 7, and that aggressiveness could very well backfire against this Vegas team that thrives on transition chances and power play opportunities. The Golden Knights have been strong on the road this postseason, and I like their composure in a clinch spot.

I also really like Jack Eichel to record 1+ assists (-150). Eichel has been everywhere in this series. He had two assists in Game 5, including the helper on Dorofeyev's OT winner. He's Vegas's engine. During the regular season, Eichel put up 90 points, 63 coming from assists.

For a value play, look at Cutter Gauthier to record 1+ points (-154). Gauthier led Anaheim in regular-season scoring with 41 goals and 69 points. He had three assists in Game 4. The dude shows up in big moments. And with the season on the line, I expect Gauthier to make an impact somehow.

If you want to ride with the hot hand, Pavel Dorofeyev anytime goalscorer (+180) is worth considering. He scored twice in Game 5, including the overtime winner. It’s a bit of a riskier play, but Dorofeyev did lead Vegas in goals this season with 37. He plays with Eichel on the second line and the Power Play unit. I see the two of them connecting tonight.

I’m picking Vegas to close this series out in Game 6. Put me down for Golden Knights moneyline (-114) and Eichel 1+ assists (-150).

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