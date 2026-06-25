Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash from Türkiye vs USMNT

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26, you can get in on the action of the USMNT’s Group D finale at 10:00 PM EDT tonight and score up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/25/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the designated link or QR code and create your account. When registering, enter promo code GOALBONUS26 to qualify for the offer. On the same day you sign up, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market priced at -500 odds or longer. To stay eligible, make at least one qualifying bet each day during your first 10 days on the platform. After the promotional period ends, Fanatics will review your qualifying betting activity and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total eligible wagers. FanCash can be used toward bonus bets and select rewards within the Fanatics ecosystem, though it is not redeemable for cash withdrawals.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT sits atop Group D, but has no intention of slowing down. The Yanks close out the group stage tonight against an already eliminated Türkiye side that’s only looking to avoid a winless showing at the World Cup. Check out our expert analysis and top betting picks.

Türkiye vs USMNT, June 25, 10:00 PM EDT

The USMNT has already secured first place in Group D and a spot in the Round of 32 after wins over Paraguay (4–1) and Australia (2–0). Türkiye has been eliminated after losses to Australia and Paraguay, making this a match played for pride rather than qualification.

Because the U.S. has already won the group, coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rotate his squad and rest several players carrying yellow cards, including defenders and midfielders who could risk suspension in the knockout rounds.

Key names to watch include Folarin Balogun, who has scored twice in the tournament, and Türkiye's creative stars Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız. Türkiye has yet to score in the competition and will be eager to avoid leaving the tournament without a goal.

Most analysts still favor the U.S. despite the expected rotation, with Fanatics odds around:

USMNT: -121

Draw: +310

Türkiye: +250

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Türkiye.

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