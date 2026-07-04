Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, Paraguay vs France

The 2026 World Cup pits giant-killers Paraguay against juggernauts France, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. Expect a tense battle this Independence Day from first whistle to last. Before the 5:00 PM EDT kickoff, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS26

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/4/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or sign up through the Fanatics Sportsbook website using the eligible registration link. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. On the day you register, place a qualifying bet of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing at least one qualifying wager per day during your first 10 days to remain eligible. After the promotional period ends, Fanatics will calculate your qualifying betting activity and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total eligible wagers. FanCash can be redeemed for eligible Fanatics merchandise and bonus bets, but it cannot be redeemed or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Everything is on the line as Paraguay and France battle for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. Before the action begins, explore our expert match preview, best bets, player props, and top betting picks.

Paraguay vs France, July 4, 5:00 PM EDT

Lincoln Financial Field hosts the biggest gap in class of the Round of 16, and the market isn't pretending otherwise. For a regulation time win, France is priced near -500 on the moneyline, Paraguay a distant +1700, with the tie sitting at +600. The total is set at 2.5, and given Les Bleus have scored three or more in the tournament so far, the number feels conservative rather than cautious.

Kylian Mbappé is the obvious center of the prop board, priced at roughly -163 anytime after six goals in four matches. But Michael Olise might be the more interesting angle: he leads the tournament in assists, and Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick in France's last group stage game, which makes their anytime and first-goalscorer prices worth a second look alongside Mbappé's.

Paraguay's path here isn't really about matching France chance for chance. It's about Orlando Gill. The goalkeeper was the hero of the shootout win over Germany and made five saves in regulation on top of that, and if Paraguay have any route to keeping this respectable, it runs through him standing on his head for 90-plus minutes.

Julio Enciso, who opened the scoring against Germany before going off injured, is a doubt, and defender Omar Alderete's fitness is also unclear. Both would be real losses against an attack this deep.

"The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs