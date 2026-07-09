Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, France vs Morocco

Just three wins separate the remaining eight teams from World Cup glory, and France and Morocco lock horns in a highly anticipated rematch. Les Bleus put an end to Morocco’s run in 2022 in the semifinals, and this afternoon at 4:00 PM EDT, the Atlas Lions have a shot at returning the favor in this quarterfinal. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash before kickoff.

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Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the promotional link or by scanning the QR code, then create a new account. Enter promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the offer. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -500 or longer on the day you sign up. Make at least one additional qualifying wager each day for the next 10 days to stay eligible. Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash after the promotion ends, based on your total qualifying wagers. Use your FanCash on eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. FanCash is not redeemable for cash.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

France enter this clash having needed a 70th-minute Mbappé penalty to grind past Paraguay, while Morocco arrive full of confidence after dismantling co-hosts Canada 3-0. Check out our expert breakdown, best bets, and top betting angles for today's showdown.

France vs Morocco, July 9, 4:00 PM EDT

France go off at -182 on the 90-minute line, Morocco sit way out at +550, and the tie prices at +285. Book the total at 2.5 goals, Under favored at -125.

Start with the number that matters most: Mbappé has scored in both of France’s knockout games, seven goals in five matches, one behind Messi, who sits atop the Golden Boot race. He's -125 to keep that streak alive against a Moroccan side that just lost its best answer. Ismael Saibari, Morocco's top scorer with three goals, is out with a hamstring strain and isn't even on the goalscorer board anymore. That leaves Soufiane Rahimi to lead the line (+300 anytime) and Azzedine Ounahi, fresh off a two-goal night against Canada, as the midfield threat France will need to account for.

Morocco have shown resilience in this tournament, with a penalty-shootout win over the Netherlands, a disciplined defensive base, and a knack for keeping games low-event until one moment decides it. France have the firepower to make that irrelevant as they have 14 goals scored, just two conceded across five matches, but their last knockout outing against Paraguay was a reminder that even the tournament's most complete team can get stuck grinding out a single goal.

If the Atlas Lions have a path to the semifinal, it's the same one they've used all along: stay compact, survive ninety minutes, and turn this into the kind of coin-flip they've already proven they can win.

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