Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, Argentina vs Cape Verde

Tonight at 6:00 PM EDT, Argentina continue their World Cup campaign at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, in a Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde. Lionel Messi’s farewell tour has him at six goals so far in the tournament. Will he score against the Blue Sharks, who held their own against the Spaniards? Before kickoff, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash and get more value from today's World Cup action.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS26

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/3/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app or registering through the Fanatics Sportsbook website using the signup link. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during the registration process to unlock the promotion. On the same day you create your account, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market priced at -500 odds or longer. To stay eligible, make at least one qualifying bet each day for the first 10 days after signing up. When the promotion ends, Fanatics will review your qualifying wagers and reward you with up to $1,000 in FanCash, depending on your total eligible betting volume. FanCash may be used on qualifying Fanatics products and bonus bets, but it has no cash value and cannot be withdrawn.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Can Argentina's world-class talent cruise into the Round of 16, or will Cape Verde produce the tournament's biggest upset? Before kickoff, check out our expert match preview, best bets, player props, and top betting picks to help you make smarter wagers.

Argentina vs Cape Verde, July 3, 6:00 PM EDT

Argentina arrive Hard Rock Stadium as one of the heaviest favorites left in the bracket, but Cape Verde have made a habit of making that irrelevant. The Blue Sharks have conceded just twice in three World Cup matches, with both goals coming against Uruguay, and shut out Spain entirely behind a defensive shell that's proven far sturdier than their +1800 underdog price suggests.

Lionel Messi is the obvious center of the prop board. He leads the tournament in scoring, takes every set piece Argentina gets near the box, and sits at -165 anytime, +225 first goal. Behind him, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez both price out at even money to score anytime — a fair reflection of how often Scaloni rotates the scoring load through his front three rather than funneling everything through one man.

The story on the other side isn't a goalscorer at all — it's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who turned in a seven-save masterclass to blank Spain in the tournament opener and added a second clean sheet against Saudi Arabia. If Cape Verde have any path to the upset, it runs through him: stay compact, absorb pressure, and trust their goalkeeper to make Argentina work for every look on goal.

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