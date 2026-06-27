Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Panama vs England

England heads into its final Group L match against Panama at 5:00 PM EDT with 4 points and momentum on its side after an impressive start to the tournament. Panama, meanwhile are already eliminated and are playing for pride. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

England closes out the Group L stage against Panama. With England aiming to clear second-place Ghana, and Panama playing for pride. Check out our expert analysis, best bets, and top player props before kickoff.

Panama vs England, June 27, 5:00 PM EDT

England will go all out, knowing a victory would secure first place in the group and carry valuable momentum into the knockout stage. Thomas Tuchel's side opened the tournament with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia before being frustrated in a scoreless draw against Ghana despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances.

Panama has already been eliminated after narrow 1-0 defeats to both Ghana and Croatia. Although Thomas Christiansen's team has remained organized defensively, it has yet to score a goal and now plays only for pride in its final World Cup appearance.

England (-600) will once again lean on captain Harry Kane, who scored twice against Croatia, while Jude Bellingham continues to be the heartbeat of the midfield. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford provide pace and creativity on the wings, with Eberechi Eze pushing for a larger role after his substitute appearance against Ghana.

Panama's best hopes rest with midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, whose ability to launch counterattacks will be vital if his side is to threaten England. The Three Lions are expected to win this handsomely, and so the handicap is in play, but Panama (+1400) will be eager to end its tournament with a spirited performance.

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