Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for USMNT vs Bosnia

Tonight at 8:00 PM EDT, the USMNT packs its full firepower to battle Bosnia and Herzegovina after rotating the squad for the group finale against Türkiye. Will the Stars and Stripes be able to end the knockout curse that stretches back to 2002? Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash before kickoff.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/1/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or sign up through the website using the provided link. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to unlock the welcome offer. On the day you join, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing at least one qualifying bet each day during your first 10 days to remain eligible for the promotion. After the promotional period ends, Fanatics will total your qualifying wagers and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your activity. FanCash can be redeemed for eligible Fanatics rewards and bonus bets, but it cannot be redeemed or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Ninety minutes separate the USMNT from a place in the World Cup Round of 16 as Bosnia and Herzegovina stands in its way. The Americans will be eager to capitalize on home support, but Bosnia has already shown it can frustrate favored opponents on the biggest stage. Check out our expert preview, best bets, player props, and top betting picks before kickoff.

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 1, 8:00 PM EDT

The USMNT is a heavy favorite to win in regulation time at -250, with the tie at +390 and Bosnia sitting as a long-shot underdog at +600.

Expect goals rather than a stalemate here, as this USA side has hit the Over in eight of its last ten matches and has scored multiple goals in three straight. The total sits at 2.5 (-135 Over), and Both Teams to Score: Yes (+125) has real appeal given Bosnia has found the net in every group-stage match despite its overall defensive issues.

For player props, Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer (+120) stands out after two goals in his first two World Cup appearances, and his 1+ shot on target price (-390) reflects how central he's become to the attack. Christian Pulisic anytime goalscorer (+130) is another strong look now that he's expected back for a full 90 minutes, giving Balogun an elite service option in behind.

On Bosnia's side, much of their hope rests on 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, who is still searching for his first goal of this tournament. If the Dragons are to pull off the upset, they'll need young wingers Kerim Alajbegovic and American-born Esmir Bajraktarevic to keep creating in transition against the US backline.

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