Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, France vs England

France and England came to the 2026 World Cup chasing glory, but one final battle remains before they head home. The third-place playoff offers a chance to salvage pride, finish on the podium, and end an unforgettable tournament with a statement victory. Before kickoff at 5:00 PM EDT, enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash and back either European heavyweight.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS26

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/18/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the promotional link or by scanning the QR code, then create a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the offer. On the day you sign up, place a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Keep the promotion active by placing at least one qualifying bet each day for the next 10 consecutive days. After the promotional period concludes, you'll receive up to $1,000 in FanCash based on the total value of your qualifying wagers. FanCash can be redeemed for eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. It has no cash value and cannot be redeemed or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

France and England may have missed out on the final, but both sides will be determined to end their World Cup campaigns on a high, setting the stage for a fiercely contested third-place playoff. Check out our expert preview, best bets, and top wagering angles for the tournament's penultimate showdown.

France vs England, July 18, 5:00 PM EDT

Third-place game, but there's still real money on the board. France sit at -110 to win it outright, England drift to +280, with the draw also at +280. And if you want the actual bronze-medal line, France are -225 to finish third, England +164.

Mbappé's still the story. Level with Messi at 8 goals, and this might be his last shot at the Golden Boot before it gets decided without him Sunday. He's -125 to score, tightest number on the slate, and honestly that feels light given how he's torched defenses all summer.

Bellingham's the one I keep coming back to though. +300 to score, six goals on the year, and he's been England's entire engine whenever they've needed to conjure something from nothing. He's still got unfinished business after that semifinal heartbreak against Argentina, and a loose, low-stakes game like this is exactly where he goes and settles it.

Expect this one to open up fast. No Saliba for France, a rotated XI, and England playing with nothing to lose tends to mean chances at both ends. Take both teams to score at -220.

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