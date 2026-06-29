Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, Brazil vs Japan

Brazil and Japan square off in a blockbuster clash after both sides finished the group stage with impressive performances. With a place in the last 16 on the line, use Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to score up to $1,000 in FanCash in one of the tournament's most anticipated knockout matches.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/29/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the designated link or QR code, then register for a new account.

During sign-up, enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 to qualify for the promotion.

On your registration day, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

Continue placing at least one qualifying bet each day during your first 10 days to remain eligible for the offer.

After the promotional period concludes, Fanatics will total your qualifying wagers and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your activity.

FanCash can be used for bonus bets and select Fanatics rewards, though it cannot be redeemed or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Brazil is heavily favored to advance, but the Samurai Blue has shown they’re no pushovers. Read our expert breakdown and best bets for the June 29 clash, kicking off at 1:00 PM EDT.

Brazil vs Japan, June 29, 1:00 PM EDT

Fanatics Sportsbook prices Brazil to advance at -300 while Japan sits plus money at +240, but there may be hidden value in these lines. The Samurai Blue are a strong side that plays connected and together, and have what it takes to win this game and advance.

Brazil's attacking depth has been one of the stories of the tournament, with Vinícius Júnior leading the frontline alongside Cunha, while Neymar has returned from injury to provide another world-class option in the final third. Midfielder Bruno Guimarães has controlled the tempo, and Marquinhos continues to anchor a defense that has conceded just once.

Japan will look to captain Ko Itakura for leadership, with Daichi Kamada providing creativity and Ayase Ueda leading the attack. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has also been outstanding throughout the group stage, helping the Samurai Blue frustrate dangerous opponents.

Brazil possesses greater individual quality and enters as the favorite, but Japan's organization, discipline, and quick transitions make this a fascinating knockout clash where patience could prove just as important as attacking flair.

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