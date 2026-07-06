Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for USMNT vs Belgium

The 2026 World Cup delivers the perfect revenge fixture tonight as the USMNT takes on Belgium at 8:00 PM EDT. Back in 2014, the Stars and Stripes were knocked out by the Belgians in extra time, but tonight, Folarin Balogun is reinstated after FIFA overturned his red card suspension in a dramatic 24-hour twist. Before kickoff, make the most of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash.

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Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/6/2026

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT and Belgium meet at Lumen Field in Seattle in a Round of 16 clash, with a chance for the Yanks to return the favor by sending the Red Devils home. Our expert is here with key lines and insights ahead of kickoff tonight.

USMNT vs Belgium, July 6, 8:00 PM EDT

The headline swing this week wasn't a lineup change, it was FIFA's. Folarin Balogun was expected to sit out with a suspension after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA stepped in at Trump’s request, clearing him to play against Belgium. Fanatics has the USMNT at -125 to reach the quarterfinals while Belgium sits at +100.

Romelu Lukaku anchors Belgium's prop board at +175 anytime and +475 first goal, modest pricing that assumes Belgium controls enough of the ball to feed him. Youri Tielemans, who put the Belgians ahead against Senegal, might be a hidden gem as he’s priced at +600 anytime.

For the Americans, Balogun is the number that matters; three goals in the tournament, back in the starting XI, and +125 to score anytime tonight. Also, with Pulisic, McKennie, and Tillman all supporting the Over 2.5 looks great at -138.

The real wildcard is history: Belgium beat the USMNT 5-2 in a friendly this year, and Americans haven't beaten them since 1930. Belgium also showed late-game composure vs. Senegal, scoring twice in the final minutes to force extra time. The USMNT's best path is scoring first and forcing Belgium out of their comfort zone before it becomes a patience contest.

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