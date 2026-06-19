Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for USA vs Australia

Opening-match winners USMNT and Australia meet this afternoon at 3:00 PM EDT. With first place in Group D potentially up for grabs, expect a competitive battle between two confident sides. Get rewarded for all the World Cup action with up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days when you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The USMNT and Australia collide this afternoon with momentum, confidence, and valuable World Cup points on the line. Expect intensity from the opening whistle as both sides battle for early control of the group. Ready for kickoff? Check out our expert's top picks and predictions for the match below.

USA vs Australia, June 19, 3:00 PM EDT

A tense Group D showdown arrives with the USMNT installed as favorites at around -175, while Australia enters as a live underdog near +425, and the draw is priced close to +333. The market signals a tight contest, with the total set at 2.5 goals leaning under, suggesting margins will be thin and chances limited.

All attention turns to the attacking props where the drama sharpens. Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT scoring market at roughly +185 anytime scorer, reflecting his role as the primary creative and finishing threat. Folarin Balogun is priced at around +150, with strong value in over 2.5 shots (+110) given his central striker role and expected volume in the box. Weston McKennie sits deeper in the odds at about +300 anytime scorer, but remains a threat on late runs into the area.

For Australia, Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda are priced near +400 anytime scorer, with a score or assist priced at +240 line attracting interest in a game likely decided by counterattacks and set pieces.

One breakthrough moment could swing everything, a single finish in a match built on tension, timing, and pressure.

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