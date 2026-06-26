Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Uruguay vs Spain

The final round of Group H action concludes tonight as Uruguay takes on Spain at 8:00 PM EDT in a match with major knockout-stage implications. Bet on the action, and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The spotlight shifts to Uruguay vs. Spain tonight. La Roja is in a strong position after an impressive start to the tournament, while Uruguay needs to keep its knockout-round ambitions alive. Check out our expert analysis, best bets, and top player props before kickoff.

Uruguay vs Spain, June 26, 8:00 PM EDT

Spain and Uruguay meet in a decisive Group H finale, with both teams still chasing knockout-stage objectives. Spain tops the group with four points after a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde and an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, meaning a draw is enough to secure first place. Uruguay, meanwhile, has drawn both of its matches and needs a strong result to avoid an early exit.

Spain (-180) will once again look to the creativity of Lamine Yamal and Pedri, while Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice against Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the team's leading attacking threat. Uruguay will rely on Federico Valverde to drive the midfield and Darwin Núñez to provide a cutting edge in attack, although Marcelo Bielsa will be without defender Ronald Araújo due to injury.

Bielsa has described the match as a "final," emphasizing that his side must play for the win rather than depend on other results. Uruguay (+550) will go for it, and this game should be chock full of goals as it will be end-to-end action. Take the Over 2.5 (+110) and Spain to win as they are the better side.

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