Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Spain vs Belgium, WC2026

Legacies are forged in matches like these. Spain and Belgium meet in a World Cup quarterfinal at 3:00 PM EDT, with only one side moving a step closer to soccer's greatest prize. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 for a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash before kickoff.

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Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/10/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the promotional link or QR code and create a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to claim the offer. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on the day you sign up. Keep the promotion active by making at least one additional qualifying wager each day over the next 10 days. Once the promotion ends, you'll receive up to $1,000 in FanCash based on the total value of your qualifying wagers. Redeem your FanCash on eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. FanCash cannot be exchanged for cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The World Cup has no mercy for yesterday's heroes. Spain and Belgium arrive with quarterfinal dreams intact, but only one will leave with a place among the final four. Before the first whistle, dive into our expert preview, best bets, and top betting opportunities.

Spain vs Belgium, July 10, 3:00 PM EDT

Spain kick off as -160 favorites at SoFi Stadium, with Belgium out at +425 and the tie sitting around +290. The total is set at 2.5 goals, with the Over at -125.

La Roja arrive unbeaten in five and haven't allowed a goal all tournament, a defense that shut down Portugal 1-0 in the last 16 and has faced limited sustained pressure through five matches. Oyarzabal is the shortest anytime goalscorer price on the board at +120, backed by his output (four goals so far).

Belgium counter with a lineup that's been reshaped by form rather than reputation. Lukaku remains the recognizable name at +300 anytime, but Charles De Ketelaere has emerged as the Red Devils’ most dangerous attacking threat and sits shorter at +290 after scoring twice in Belgium's 4-1 win over the United States.

The contrast in how these teams get results is the whole story here. Belgium have leaned into chaos, 12 goals across their last three matches with four different scorers on the sheet, a team content to trade chances rather than control the game. La Roja have done the opposite, grinding games with patience and possession-based football.

Belgium will aim to push the tempo, force Spain to defend in transition instead of dictating the terms, and turn a controlled match into the end-to-end contest their attack has already shown it can win.

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