Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Spain vs Austria, 2026 World Cup

Reigning European champions Spain bring their suffocating possession game to SoFi Stadium today at 3:00 PM EDT, against Austria, who are back in the knockouts for the first time since 1982 and will look to spring one of the tournament’s great upsets on the counter. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash before kickoff and make the most of today's World Cup action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/2/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or create an account through the website using the provided link. During registration, enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 to activate the welcome offer. On the day you sign up, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Keep the promotion active by making at least one qualifying bet each day throughout your first 10 days. Once the promotional period concludes, Fanatics will calculate your total qualifying wagers and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your eligible betting activity. FanCash can be redeemed for qualifying Fanatics rewards and bonus bets, but it cannot be exchanged for or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Can Spain's star-studded attack live up to the hype, or will Austria rip up the script with a knockout shocker? Before kickoff, check out our expert match preview, best bets, player props, and top betting picks to help you make the most informed wagers.

Spain vs Austria, July 2, 3:00 PM EDT

Expect goals in this one, though Spain's attack has been more efficient than explosive across the group stage, with a goalless draw against Cape Verde and a narrow 1-0 victory over Uruguay. The total sits at 2.5 (-120 Over), and with Austria having already been part of a 3-3 thriller against Algeria, there's a real case that this match breaks open once Spain starts finding gaps in a defense that's shown genuine cracks.

For player props, Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (-105) is the headline look, with his first goalscorer price (+310) also standing out given how central he's become to the attack. Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer (+120) carries appeal too now that he's trending toward full fitness, though his output has been limited through the group stage.

On Austria's side, hopes rest heavily on 37-year-old captain Marko Arnautović, the nation's all-time leading scorer, who's already netted twice this tournament with a stoppage-time penalty against Jordan and a neat finish against Algeria.

If the Austrians (+450 to advance) are to pull off the upset, they'll need Arnautović's experience up top paired with a disciplined, compact structure that forces Spain (-700 to advance) into low-percentage chances rather than allowing them to dictate the tempo.

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