Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final

After a month of unforgettable moments, shattered dreams, and last-gasp heroics, only Spain and Argentina remain. They meet at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey today at 3:00 PM EDT with soccer's greatest prize within reach. Will the Albiceleste defend their title, or will La Roja win their second World Cup? Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash and get in on the action as the 2026 World Cup reaches its historic finale.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/19/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Install the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the promotional link or by scanning the QR code, then register a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during sign-up to qualify for the promotion. On your registration day, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. To remain eligible, make at least one qualifying bet each day for the following 10 consecutive days. Once the promotion ends, you'll earn up to $1,000 in FanCash, based on the total amount wagered on your qualifying bets. Redeem your FanCash for eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. FanCash is not redeemable for cash and carries no cash value.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Spain and Argentina now stand on the edge of football immortality. One inspired performance is all that separates eternal glory from lifelong heartbreak. Before kickoff, dive into our expert preview, best bets, and top wagering angles for the biggest match on the sporting calendar.

Spain vs Argentina, July 19, 3:00 PM EDT

Spain (-156) haven't just been the best team here, they've barely been touched, one goal conceded across seven matches. Argentina (+136) have lived dangerously and survived every time, two extra-time wins, a comeback from two down against Egypt, and a stoppage-time gut punch to England on Messi's assist.

Messi's the obvious play at anytime goalscorer, sitting right around +160. Twelve goal involvements in seven games, level with Mbappé for the Golden Boot, and by all accounts this is the last World Cup he'll ever play. The price reflects the story as much as the form, and honestly, it should.

Yamal's out at longer odds, closer to +240, and that's not the market doubting him, it's just how Spain plays. Everything runs through him, but this team shares the ball rather than forcing one guy to be the moment. Still, he's never shared a pitch with Messi before today, and if anyone's built for a stage this big at nineteen, it's him.

Spain to win, Messi anytime, feels like the way to go here.

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