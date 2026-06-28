Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for South Africa vs Canada

The World Cup knockout stage begins with South Africa taking on Canada in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at 3:00 PM EDT. Get rewarded with up to $1,000 in FanCash for backing the action going down this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. To get in, simply sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26.

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Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/28/2026

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Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the provided link or QR code and create a new account.

Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the offer.

On the day you sign up, place a qualifying bet of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

Make at least one qualifying wager each day during your first 10 days to stay eligible.

Once the promotion ends, Fanatics will calculate your qualifying bets and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your activity.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The World Cup knockout stage begins by pitting newcomers against each other. South Africa and Canada advanced against all odds, and are set to show who deserves it more this Sunday. Expect a tense, hard-fought contest where every chance could prove decisive. Check out our expert tips.

South Africa vs Canada, June 28, 3:00 PM EDT

Canada impressed in the group stage, finishing second in Group B after a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar, while South Africa advanced from Group A by holding Czechia to a draw before defeating South Korea 1-0 to secure a historic knockout berth.

Fanatics Sportsbook odds make Canada the favorite at around -135, with South Africa available near +475 and the tie after 90 minutes priced around +250. Canada is expected to control possession, though South Africa's disciplined defensive setup could make this a closer contest than the odds suggest.

The co-hosts will once again rely on striker Jonathan David, who has been one of the tournament's standout performers, while Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustaquio provide creativity and control in attack. South Africa's hopes rest on captain Ronwen Williams in goal, midfield engine Teboho Mokoena, and winger Thapelo Maseko, whose winner against South Korea sealed qualification.

Canada has the attacking quality to advance, but South Africa has already shown it can frustrate favored opponents and will be eager to pull off another upset.

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