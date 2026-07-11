Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Norway vs England, 2026 World Cup

Two of the world’s most feared strikers. One pitch. Norway and England meet at 5:00 PM EDT to battle for a semifinal spot. Will Norway's fairytale continue, or can the Three Lions take another step toward ending six decades of World Cup heartbreak? Get in on the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/11/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the promotional link or by scanning the QR code, then create your account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the promotion. On the day you sign up, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. Stay eligible by placing at least one additional qualifying wager each day for the following 10 days. After the promotion concludes, receive up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total qualifying wagers. Use your FanCash on eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. FanCash cannot be redeemed for cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Dreams grow heavier with every round. Norway and England stand just one victory from the World Cup semifinals, where history waits for one and heartbreak for the other. Before kickoff, explore our expert preview, best bets, and top betting angles for this blockbuster quarterfinal.

Norway vs England, July 11, 5:00 PM EDT

England sit at -118 for a 90-minute win, Norway at +310, and the tie prices at +270. To reach the semifinal, England trade around -225, with Norway at +175.

This one comes down to whether England's midfield can keep the ball away from the tournament's hottest striker. Haaland has scored 7 goals this tournament for Norway and sits at +120 anytime, the value price on the board given he's just one behind joint-leaders Messi and Mbappe. Kane trades shorter at -120, priced there not because he’s outsourcing Haaland, he isn’t, sitting one behind on six goals, but because England are expected to control more of the ball and generate the higher chances.

England arrive unbeaten in five, but their defense has cracks. They're missing suspended defender Jarell Quansah after his Round-of-16 red card, forcing a reshuffle just as they face a Norway attack that has scored in every match this tournament. Norway's run, meanwhile, has been the story of the World Cup, a first-ever quarterfinal appearance built largely on Haaland turning half-chances into results, including the brace that eliminated five-time world champions Brazil.

Norway will look to stay compact, deny England time in the final third, and lean on one moment of individual quality from the best striker in the tournament to steal it. England's path is more straightforward; control the midfield battle through Rice, limit the service into Haaland, and let their deeper squad wear Norway down over 90 minutes.

“The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs