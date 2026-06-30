Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Mexico vs Ecuador

Red-hot Mexico takes on a resilient Ecuador lineup tonight at 9:00 PM EDT in front of a raucous home crowd, as both nations battle for a place in the last 16. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash before kickoff and add extra value to your World Cup wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/29/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the provided link or QR code and create a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the welcome offer. On the day you sign up, place a qualifying wager of at least$1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. To stay eligible, make at least one qualifying bet each day over your first 10 days after registering. Once the promotion ends, Fanatics will calculate your total qualifying wagers and reward you with up to $1,000 in FanCash, depending on your betting activity. Your FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets and eligible Fanatics rewards, but it cannot be exchanged or withdrawn as cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Mexico boss, Javier Aguirre, has stated that facing Ecuador is their toughest run of the tournament so far. Read our expert preview, best bets, player prop picks, and top betting insights before kickoff.

Mexico vs Ecuador, June 30, 9:00 PM EDT

El Tri enters the knockout stage in outstanding form after winning all three group matches without conceding a goal, while Ecuador booked its spot with an impressive victory over Germany. In regulation time, Mexico is favored to win at +130, while Ecuador sits as underdogs at +280, with a tie coming in at +190.

Expect a disciplined, tactical battle where chances could be limited. Mexico's defensive record makes Both Teams to Score: No (-188) a strong possibility, while Under 2.5 goals (-230) also stands out given both teams' defensive organization. A 1-0 or 2-0 Mexico victory looks among the most likely scorelines.

For player props, Raúl Jiménez anytime goalscorer (+225) is worth consideration as Mexico's focal point in attack, while Julián Quiñones to record more than one shot on target (-160) offers value given his direct running and finishing ability.

On Ecuador's side, Gonzalo Plata Over 1.5 shots on target (-120) has appeal after consistently testing opposing goalkeepers, and Enner Valencia Over 1.5 shots (-160) is another solid option as the veteran striker looks to break his tournament scoring drought. If Ecuador is to pull off another upset, much will depend on Moisés Caicedo controlling the midfield and creating transition opportunities against Mexico's organized defense.

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