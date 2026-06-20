Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Germany vs Ivory Coast

At 4:00 PM EDT, Germany’s powerhouse attack meets the Elephants of Ivory Coast, who come in with confidence after edging Ecuador 1–0 in a disciplined, hard-fought display that highlighted their defensive organization. Take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code GOALBONUS26, back all the ensuing drama, and unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS26

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/20/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the provided link or QR code and sign up for an account. During registration, enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 to activate the offer. After that, place a qualifying bet of at least $1 on an eligible market with odds of -500 or higher on the same day you sign up. Earn promotional credits from one qualifying wager per day over your first 10 days on the platform. At the end of the promotion period, Fanatics will issue up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total qualifying wagering activity. FanCash can be used for bonus bets and other eligible rewards, but it cannot be withdrawn as real cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Two sides in strong early form collide in a Group E showdown as Germany meets Ivory Coast. With momentum on both sides and group control at stake, expect a fast, physical contest with limited margins for error. Ready for kickoff? Listen to our expert give his insights below.

Germany vs Ivory Coast, June 20, 4:00 PM EDT

A tight Group E matchup sees Germany enter as the clear favorite at around -220, while Ivory Coast sits as a live underdog near +500, with the tie sits close to +380. The odds suggest Germany should control much of the play, but Ivory Coast’s pace and counterattacking threat keep them firmly in the contest.

The player prop markets highlight where the real tension lies. Kai Havertz leads Germany’s anytime scorer options at roughly +110, reflecting his influence in the final third, especially after scoring a brace in their opener. Florian Wirtz follows near +180, with his over 2.5 shots (+115) line drawing interest given his attacking role and consistent involvement in the box. Leroy Sané is also priced around +180 anytime scorer, offering upside from wide attacking positions.

For Ivory Coast, Amad Diallo sits near +330 anytime scorer, while his shot on target (+120) prop stands out in a game expected to hinge on quick breaks and set-piece opportunities. He also scored the winner as a substitute in Ivory Coast’s opener.

"The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs