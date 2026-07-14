Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for France vs Spain, World Cup Games

Ninety minutes. Two soccer superpowers. One place in the World Cup final. France and Spain collide at 3:00 PM EDT in what could be a rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinals. Will France's firepower prove too much to handle, or will Spain's relentless precision carve a path to glory? Make every moment count with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/14/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the promotional link or by scanning the QR code, then register a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during sign-up to unlock the offer. On the day you register, place a qualifying bet of $1 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Continue by making at least one qualifying wager per day over the next 10 consecutive days to remain eligible. Once the promotional period ends, you'll receive up to $1,000 in FanCash based on the total amount of your qualifying wagers. Redeem your FanCash for eligible bonus bets and other Fanatics rewards. FanCash has no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Only one can take the next step toward immortality as France and Spain meet in a blockbuster World Cup semifinal. Check out our expert preview, best bets, and top betting angles for this can't-miss showdown.

France vs Spain, July 14, 3:00 PM EDT

France sit at +135 for a 90-minute win, Spain drift out to +220, with the tie also priced at +220. To reach Sunday's final in New Jersey, France trade around -163, with Spain sitting at +130.

France has the most dangerous transition attack with Barcola and Dembélé (5 goals) providing great wing play and Mbappé coming at you straight down the middle. He’s level with Messi for the tournament Golden Boot race outright with 8 goals, and is probably the most likely player to score in this one. At +105 for anytime goalscorer, that’s the shortest odds in this category on the board.

Yamal is listed at +250 to score anytime, but don't mistake those longer odds for a lack of belief. Spain's attack is built around patience, possession, and picking the right moment rather than asking one player to do it all on every possession. That said, if there's anyone capable of producing a moment of magic, it's Yamal. He's already broken French hearts before, and Spain will be hoping he can do it again.

This one feels like a classic clash of styles and has all the ingredients for another heavyweight battle that could come down to a single moment of brilliance.

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