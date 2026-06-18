Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Mexico vs South Korea

Opening day victors, Mexico vs South Korea, clash tonight at 9:00 PM EDT with early control of Group A on the line. With stars like Raúl Jiménez and Son Heung-min leading the way, both teams will be chasing a second straight World Cup victory. Get rewarded for all the drama with up to $1,000 in FanCash by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26.

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While history firmly favors the hosts, South Korea will look to capitalize on the psychological pressure El Tri is under in front of an expectant home crowd at the Guadalejara Stadium. Our expert expects a close contest, with Mexico's experience facing the pace and creativity of Son Heung-min.

Mexico vs South Korea, June 18, 9:00 PM EDT

For tonight’s clash, Mexico enters as the slight favorite, reflecting their stronger tournament pedigree and balanced squad performance so far. Mexico is priced around (-105), while South Korea sits as underdogs at (+290), with the tie available near (+230).

Mexico arrives after a composed 2–0 win over South Africa, showing defensive control and efficient finishing, while South Korea comes in confident after a 2–1 victory over Czechia, powered by sharp transitions and late attacking pressure. Mexico’s squad depth and structure give them an edge in possession, with key attacking responsibilities likely falling to Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones. South Korea, however, remains dangerous on the break, with Son Heung-min leading their creative threat.

While Mexico has historically dominated this fixture, recent scorelines show how little separates them on their best days. El Tri will also be without center back, César Montes, due to a suspension. Expect a tactical battle between Mexico’s structured build-up and Korea’s high-intensity counterattacks, where fine margins could decide the outcome.

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