Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for England vs Ghana

England and Ghana meet in the World Cup at 4:00 PM EDT, with both sides arriving off strong opening wins. Do more than watch this battle of attacking power vs resilient defensive play. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26, bet on the action, and get rewarded with up to $1,000 in FanCash.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Two in-form teams go head-to-head in a Group L clash as England faces Ghana. With both sides battling for control of the group, expect a high-intensity, physical encounter from start to finish. Lean into our expert’s insights into the matchup below.

England vs Ghana, June 23, 4:00 PM EDT

This markets lean strongly toward the Three Lions, priced around (-500) to win, while Ghana sits near (+1200) as a live underdog with upset potential. The draw trades in the range (+600), reflecting expectations of a competitive, tightly managed group-stage encounter where one moment could swing the outcome.

England’s depth, possession control, and attacking volume make them the clear favorites, but Ghana’s pace in transition keeps this from being a comfortable projection for the Europeans.

In player prop markets, Harry Kane leads England’s scoring probability at roughly -175, followed by Jude Bellingham at +200, reflecting his late-box runs and growing influence in big matches. Bukayo Saka also profiles as a high-impact creator with shot-on-target upside. For Ghana, Antoine Semenyo stands out at +350 to score or register a key shot, with Andre Ayew offering secondary threat in tighter moments.

Lean toward England moneyline combined with under 3.5 goals, as Ghana is likely to sit deep and slow tempo. A first-half draw also holds value if England start cautiously. For higher-risk bettors, Semenyo shot-on-target props remain the clearest Ghanaian pathway to profitability in a game expected to be decided by fine margins.

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