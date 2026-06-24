Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Czechia vs Mexico

Mexico enters its Group A finale against Czechia tonight at 9:00 PM EDT after recording consecutive wins over South Africa and South Korea, putting El Tri in a strong position to advance. Czechia, meanwhile, followed an opening loss with a draw and now needs a result to boost its knockout-stage hopes. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS26 to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on this World Cup clash.

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Begin by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app through the provided link or QR code, then complete your account registration. During sign-up, enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 to activate the promotion. On the day of registration, place at least a $1 qualifying wager on an eligible market with odds of -500 or higher. For the first 10 days on the platform, you’ll need to place one qualifying bet per day to remain eligible for promotional credits. Once the promo period concludes, Fanatics will calculate your activity and award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total qualifying wagers. FanCash is redeemable for bonus bets and selected rewards, but it cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Czechia enters a must-win Group A finale against group leader Mexico, and the odds are stacked against them. Will they pull off the upset? Lean into our expert’s insights into the matchup below.

Czechia vs Mexico, June 24, 9:00 PM EDT

Mexico arrives in control of the group after wins over South Africa (2-0) and South Korea (1-0), while Czechia is under pressure following a 2-1 loss to South Korea and a 1-1 draw with South Africa. Mexico are favorites to win at -105 while Czechia is at +270. A tie is valued at +280.

El Tri’s attack has been efficient rather than explosive, with Raúl Jiménez leading the line as a focal point in the box, supported by Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones, who provide width and transition threat. In midfield, Edson Álvarez has anchored the team with his ball-winning and line-breaking passing, giving Mexico control in tight matches.

Czechia will rely heavily on Patrik Schick for goals, with Ladislav Krejčí and Tomáš Souček expected to play key roles in both defensive structure and set-piece danger. Their main challenge is breaking down Mexico’s compact back line while avoiding exposure in transition.

From a matchup standpoint, Mexico’s defensive solidity and home advantage make them difficult to break down, while Czechia’s desperation could force a more open second half. Expect El Tri to dominate possession phases, with Czechia looking for moments through direct attacks and dead balls.

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