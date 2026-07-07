Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Argentina vs Egypt, 2026 World Cup

Egypt stands just one win away from their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, and defending champions Argentina are all that stands in their way. The two sides meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium today at 12:00 PM EDT. Before kickoff, claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26 to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash and back your favorite World Cup bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/7/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the promotional link or QR code and create a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the offer. Place a qualifying bet of $1 or more on your sign-up day on eligible odds of -500 or longer. Continue by making at least one qualifying wager each day for the next 10 days to remain eligible. After the promotion ends, Fanatics will calculate your qualifying wagers and award up to $1,000 in FanCash. FanCash can be used for bonus bets and other eligible Fanatics rewards, but it cannot be redeemed for cash.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Argentina have reached the quarterfinals in three of their last four World Cup appearances, and Egypt is the only thing standing in the way of another run. Our expert breaks down the matchup, best bets, and key betting angles ahead of kickoff.

Argentina vs Egypt, July 7, 12:00 PM EDT

Argentina sits at -300 on the 90-minute moneyline, with Egypt out at +900 and the tie at +370. The total is set at 2.5, with both the Over and Under at -110.

Messi at 39 is having the kind of tournament that reads like fiction: seven goals in four games, chasing records with every appearance. The market has him at -150 to find the net again. For the Egyptians, two names stand out: Emam Ashour and Omar Marmoush. The former has had a quiet breakout in this tournament with two goals from late midfield runs. Marmoush brings Manchester City quality in behind Salah (+375 anytime), and has the pace to attack the channels Cape Verde repeatedly exposed.

Egypt's resistance has been built on defending deep and making games ugly, a formula that got them past Australia, but Argentina hasn't needed a moment of chaos to break teams down; they've been the tournament’s most prolific side, scoring freely through control rather than chaos. If there's a path for Egypt, it's the one Cape Verde nearly found: make Argentina impatient, drag the game into the second half untidy, and hope fatigue evens things out late.

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