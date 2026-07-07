Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26: Get $1000 in FanCash for Argentina vs Egypt, 2026 World Cup

Egypt stands just one win away from their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, and defending champions Argentina are all that stands in their way. The two sides meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium today at 12:00 PM EDT. Before kickoff, claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS26 to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash and back your favorite World Cup bets.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 7/7/2026
- Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code and score a juicy bonus to make the most of the 2026 World Cup
- Or look into our expert World Cup betting promos ranking for the major WC 2026 betting apps in the US
- Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament
How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using the promotional link or QR code and create a new account.
- Enter the promo code GOALBONUS26 during registration to activate the offer.
- Place a qualifying bet of $1 or more on your sign-up day on eligible odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue by making at least one qualifying wager each day for the next 10 days to remain eligible.
- After the promotion ends, Fanatics will calculate your qualifying wagers and award up to $1,000 in FanCash.
- FanCash can be used for bonus bets and other eligible Fanatics rewards, but it cannot be redeemed for cash.
The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.
Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games
Argentina have reached the quarterfinals in three of their last four World Cup appearances, and Egypt is the only thing standing in the way of another run. Our expert breaks down the matchup, best bets, and key betting angles ahead of kickoff.
Argentina vs Egypt, July 7, 12:00 PM EDT
Argentina sits at -300 on the 90-minute moneyline, with Egypt out at +900 and the tie at +370. The total is set at 2.5, with both the Over and Under at -110.
Messi at 39 is having the kind of tournament that reads like fiction: seven goals in four games, chasing records with every appearance. The market has him at -150 to find the net again. For the Egyptians, two names stand out: Emam Ashour and Omar Marmoush. The former has had a quiet breakout in this tournament with two goals from late midfield runs. Marmoush brings Manchester City quality in behind Salah (+375 anytime), and has the pace to attack the channels Cape Verde repeatedly exposed.
Egypt's resistance has been built on defending deep and making games ugly, a formula that got them past Australia, but Argentina hasn't needed a moment of chaos to break teams down; they've been the tournament’s most prolific side, scoring freely through control rather than chaos. If there's a path for Egypt, it's the one Cape Verde nearly found: make Argentina impatient, drag the game into the second half untidy, and hope fatigue evens things out late.
“The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer
|Bet and Get up to $1,000 in FanCash!
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions
|Deposit Required. Paid in promoBets. promoBets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in promoBets if your qualifying bet loses.