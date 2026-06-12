Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, USA vs Paraguay

The United States steps onto the stage with expectations soaring and home supporters behind them, while Paraguay arrives looking to spoil the party and turn the script upside down. Kickoff is set for 9:00 PM EDT, and you can receive up to $1,000 in FanCash for all the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS.

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Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/12/2026

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Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using our link and scan the provided QR code to get started. Create your account and enter promo code GOALBONUS during registration. Add the promotion to your bet slip and place a wager of at least $1 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer on the same day you sign up. You can qualify with one bet per day, and the offer can be used on each of your first 10 days after registering. At the end of the promo period, you'll receive FanCash—up to $1,000—based on the total amount staked on your qualifying wagers. FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets, though it cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

The lights are bright, the pressure is on, and there’s no room for mistakes. The United States enters with high expectations and a home crowd behind them, while Paraguay arrives determined to prove they belong among the tournament’s contenders. Our expert sheds light on what should be a tense, high-energy battle where one moment could change everything.

USA vs Paraguay, June 12, 9:00 PM EDT

The United States opens its 2026 World Cup campaign under the bright lights of Los Angeles, where expectations are sky-high for Mauricio Pochettino’s talented squad. The Americans are slight favorites at around +105 on the moneyline, with Paraguay available near +300 and the draw priced around +240.

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie headline a U.S. side expected to play on the front foot, while Paraguay will rely on its trademark defensive organization and the counterattacking threat of Miguel Almirón. Paraguay scored just 14 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers and is expected to keep this match tight, making goals difficult to come by.

The Americans defeated Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly last year and hold a favorable historical record in the matchup. However, Paraguay’s disciplined approach under Gustavo Alfaro should ensure a tense battle. Bettors looking for value may consider the Under 2.5 Goals, with a narrow home victory, perhaps 1-0 or 2-0.

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