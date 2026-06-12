Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for the World Cup, USA vs Paraguay

The United States steps onto the stage with expectations soaring and home supporters behind them, while Paraguay arrives looking to spoil the party and turn the script upside down. Kickoff is set for 9:00 PM EDT, and you can receive up to $1,000 in FanCash for all the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS
Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/12/2026
- Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code and take advantage of exciting betting rewards.
- Learn more about the best World Cup Betting promos this summer with our expert guide
- Check out the top World Cup betting sites or our expert guide on how to bet on the World Cup
How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using our link and scan the provided QR code to get started.
- Create your account and enter promo code GOALBONUS during registration.
- Add the promotion to your bet slip and place a wager of at least $1 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer on the same day you sign up.
- You can qualify with one bet per day, and the offer can be used on each of your first 10 days after registering.
- At the end of the promo period, you'll receive FanCash—up to $1,000—based on the total amount staked on your qualifying wagers.
- FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets, though it cannot be withdrawn as cash.
The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.
Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games
The lights are bright, the pressure is on, and there’s no room for mistakes. The United States enters with high expectations and a home crowd behind them, while Paraguay arrives determined to prove they belong among the tournament’s contenders. Our expert sheds light on what should be a tense, high-energy battle where one moment could change everything.
USA vs Paraguay, June 12, 9:00 PM EDT
The United States opens its 2026 World Cup campaign under the bright lights of Los Angeles, where expectations are sky-high for Mauricio Pochettino’s talented squad. The Americans are slight favorites at around +105 on the moneyline, with Paraguay available near +300 and the draw priced around +240.
Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie headline a U.S. side expected to play on the front foot, while Paraguay will rely on its trademark defensive organization and the counterattacking threat of Miguel Almirón. Paraguay scored just 14 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers and is expected to keep this match tight, making goals difficult to come by.
The Americans defeated Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly last year and hold a favorable historical record in the matchup. However, Paraguay’s disciplined approach under Gustavo Alfaro should ensure a tense battle. Bettors looking for value may consider the Under 2.5 Goals, with a narrow home victory, perhaps 1-0 or 2-0.
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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer
|Bet and Get up to $1,000 in FanCash!
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions
|Deposit Required. Paid in promoBets. promoBets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in promoBets if your qualifying bet loses.