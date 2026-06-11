Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Mexico vs South Africa

Two nations. Ninety minutes. Plenty to play for. As the hosts, Mexico enters as the favorite, while South Africa hopes to spring an early surprise on the world stage. Kick off is at 3:00 PM EDT, and you can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and receive up to $1,000 in FanCash to bet on all the action.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/11/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app by following our link and then scanning the QR code

While you sign up, make sure to use the promo code GOALBONUS

Then, apply the promotion to your betslip and stake $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer on the same day you sign up

Only one bet each day qualifies for the promotion, but you can apply the promo each of the first 10 days following sign-up.

Once the promo period ends, you’ll get FanCash (up to $1000), which equals the sum of your stake on each qualifying bet

FanCash is convertible to bonus bets, but cannot be withdrawn as money

Important: The bonus applies to all Fanatics markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Mexico and South Africa kick off their World Cup campaigns in a match that offers plenty of intrigue for soccer fans and bettors alike. Before making your picks, take a look at our analysis and betting preview for this highly anticipated matchup.

Mexico vs South Africa, June 11, 3:00 PM EDT

Mexico and South Africa open the 2026 World Cup, with the hosts looking to capitalize on home-field advantage at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Mexico enters the tournament as a strong favorite and is priced around -250 on the moneyline, while South Africa sits near +800, with the draw available at approximately +350. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Javier Aguirre's side arrives in excellent form, led by experienced striker Raúl Jiménez and captain Edson Álvarez. Mexico has enjoyed a strong run under Aguirre and will be eager to end its long wait for a World Cup opening-match victory.

South Africa returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will rely on attacking threats Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis to challenge the Mexican defense. However, playing in front of a packed Mexican crowd presents a difficult assignment.

Mexico's superior depth, recent form, and home support make them deserving favorites. Bettors may find value backing Mexico to win and over 1.5 team goals.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 South Africa

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